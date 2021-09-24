Search

24/09/2021

Puppy 'kicked around like a football' rescued by shelter and gardai

The puppy has a broken jaw and fractured skull

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

A rescue shelter and gardai rescued a puppy that was being "kicked around like a football".

In a post on their social media channels this Friday morning, Limerick Animal Welfare (LAW) said thanks to the help of Mayorstone gardai the puppy was taken to a vet.

"The puppy was examined by a vet and found to have a broken jaw and fractured skull. This innocent little puppy is only about ten-weeks-old and has suffered unimaginable cruelty.

"The puppy is now safe in foster care. We have named the puppy Dennis. Please help Dennis and donate to his veterinary care, all donations count big or small thank you," reads the post.

Log onto https://www.facebook.com/LimerickAnimalWelfare to donate.

