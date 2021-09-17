'Deep low' - Fears storm system could hit Ireland next week

Weather models for next week are showing a deep area of low pressure heading for Ireland.

Weather Alerts Ireland has described the weather system as "something to keep an eye on."

Their latest forecast added: "This evening's [Thursday] ECMWF model is forecasting a low-pressure system pushing very close to Ireland next Friday which could bring very strong winds and rain.

"The GFS model is not showing this deep low at the moment. Still a good while off so will be interesting to see how it plays out."

Met Éireann's monthly forecast does not predict the arrival of this system just yet but they are constantly updated. Their forecast from Friday, September 24, says, "Atlantic frontal systems could still affect Ireland during the period, but they are likely to be significantly weakened as they run eastwards into the high pressure.

"A drier than normal rainfall signal supports this reasoning. Temperatures look likely to stay above average also. The potential for warnings during this period is thus reduced."