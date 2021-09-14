Search

14/09/2021

88% of Irish third level students worry about money, survey finds

88% of Irish students worry about money, survey finds

88% of Irish students worry about money, survey finds

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Eighty eight percent of Irish students are worried about money, according to a new survey. 

Carried out by the Irish League of Credit Unions (ICLU) and the youth information website, Spunout, nearly half of those surveyed said they stress about money all of the time. 

Some of the biggest financial concerns noted include finding and keeping a job, travel expenses, paying rent and paying for college fees and books. 

Over 40% are concerned about paying for accommodation while 60% said they’d like to improve their budgeting skills.  

Seventy one percent of students plan to cover third level expenses by working part-time, with others receiving support from parents and the student grant.  

The ICLU and Spunout.ie have today launched 'Money on your Mind' in response to the findings. 

The content series on Spunout.ie will provide helpful financial advice for 18-25 year olds and will feature real people talking about their financial struggles and successes.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media