Nine social projects to share €600,000 fund for children

Nine projects across the country have been awarded a share in a €600,000 Children and Youth Digital Solutions Fund from Rethink Ireland.

A helpline for unmarried parents and a project addressing the inequalities asylum seekers face are among the recipients, which also includes the Building Connections project, which aims to help refugee children and young people in Cork build language skills.

Another project benefitting is Let’s Work, which will address parenting problems between parents who don't live together. The project, which is provided online nationally to one or both parents, will help to build communication and manage conflict.

Commenting on the announcement, CEO of Rethink Ireland, Deirdre Mortell, said, "The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated adoption of technology by everybody from grandparents to children to workers. It is now essential for work, accessing public services, and connecting with friends and families. But we didn’t all start from the same place, so it is critical that we address the barriers that prevent people and organisations from using it."