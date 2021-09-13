BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition Project deadline just two weeks away

The deadline for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022 is two weeks away!
BT Ireland, organiser of the BTYSTE, is reminding students that the deadline for project entries is Monday 27th September at 5pm. Project entry fees have been waived and qualifying projects will showcase at the virtual exhibition from 12th-14th January 2022.
Students can submit a one-page proposal in any one of four categories: technology; social and behavioural sciences; biological and ecological sciences; and chemical, physical and mathematical sciences.
