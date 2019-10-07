National News
Two men killed in South Wexford plane crash
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a light aircraft accident which occurred at Duncormick, Wexford at approximately 5.45pm on Sunday, October 6.
Two men have been confirmed dead following the accident.
The Air Accident Investigation unit are travelling to the scene and the Irish Aviation Authority have been notified.
