'Dangerously defective' vehicle seized en route to Electric Picnic

Gardaí have seized a 'dangerously defective' camper van en route to Electric Picnic in Stradbally.

SEE ALSO: Kildare man Brandon Webb warns Electric Picnickers of drug dangers after he ended up in intensive care

The vehicle was seized on Thursday by a Roads Policing Unit in Portlaoise.

The owner failed the CVRT on the braking system and electrics on Thursday and yet drove 80km to the picnic. It had also not been taxed for seven years.

The vehicle was seized as dangerously defective.