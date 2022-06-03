Search

04 Jun 2022

Man tried to bite woman's face and trashed house, Kildare court claim

The hearing took place in Naas Courthouse

A man tried to bite his ex-partner’s face and trashed the house, she claimed at Naas District Court.

The woman told the court she thinks he is psychotic and has delusions and he threatened her and pulled her hair. The woman also alleged he had turned on her twice and “smashed up the house.”

She said he charged at her when she returned to the home and added “I’m afraid to stay there.”

She said on June 1 that he was harassing her by phone but also said he is a good dad.

The court also heard he had  been on medication previously for some time and she told him to go back to the doctor, but he wouldn’t.

Judge Desmond Zaidan granted an interim barring order and directed that it be served on the man by the gardaí.

