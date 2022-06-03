Search

03 Jun 2022

Man tried to take cash from candle box in Kildare church

Gardaí

Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

03 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A man tried to steal money from the parish church in Naas, the local District Court was told.

Heathcliff Hanlon, 45, whose address was given as Fr McVerry homeless shelter, Kerdiffstown, Naas,  was prosecuted for attempting to steal money from a candle shrine at the Church of Our Lady and St David, Sallins Road, Naas and with having cannabis at Naas garda station, on April 30, 2021.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant was accompanied  by another man when he attempted to take the money.

He said the incident was reported by another person and no damage was done.

He added the defendant had no previous convictions and was homeless at the time.

A small amount of cannabis was found after the defendant was detained

Defending solicitor David Powderly said the defendant has had difficulties with cocaine and heroin addiction but has engaged with residential treatment since this happened.

“He has seriously turned his life around and he is doing after care now,” added Mr Powderly.

He also said the defendant is not in a position to pay a fine.

Judge Desmond Zaidan commented “I can see how he got this low at the height of addiction.”

Placing the defendant on a peace bond for 12 months, the judge said he could consider other penalties if the defendant comes to garda attention in the meantime.

Local News

