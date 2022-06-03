Woman's stalking of her ex-partner is like Fatal Attraction movie says Kildare judge

A woman's behaviour towards her ex-partner was likened to Glenn Close's character in the Academy Award nominated film Fatal Attraction, at Naas District Court.

A man told the court on May 25 that he had a relationship with the woman and they separated.

He said they had no children though he alleged the woman said she was pregnant and had lost the baby.

He claimed that the woman threatened to blow up his business.

He also alleged he is married without children and his wife is aware of the relationship with the woman.

The court heard there was never any proof she had a baby, including a death certificate.

“My wife never left me or I her,” the man said, seeking a protection order.

He is getting threats from the woman and she has appeared on his land and in a business premises he runs “shouting and roaring.”

He added: “I changed my phone, she seems to be stalking me.”

It was also claimed that she jumped in front of his vehicle and pulled a wiper off the vehicle as well as throwing stones at a window.

Judge Zaidan heard that the gardaí have had to be called and the woman has been visiting his neighbours and “telling them we’re in a three year relationship and we’re getting married.”

He has to “bring my wife everywhere I go” and it was alleged the woman had made a video of her using a firearm.

Commenting that the allegations are at the upper end of seriousness, Judge Zaidan said it is “a serious case of fatal attraction and is similar to that film; it appears to be heading that way.”

He granted the order, adding that it was to be served by the local gardaí, who “should investigate this.”

Judge Zaidan added: “It’s continuous stalking and harassment, it's very very serious.”

He asked if the man would be provided with a 24 hour number so that he can contact the gardaí immediately.

He adjourned the matter to allow the woman to be invited to attend a subsequent hearing.