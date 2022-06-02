Search

02 Jun 2022

Criticism of plans to build social houses in Kildare

Controversy

Criticism of plans to Build houses in Kildare

The houses will be located near Aras Chill Dara, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

02 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Some local councillors have criticised elements of the plan to provide houses and apartments in Naas.

The Land Development Agency has submitted a revised planning application for the redevelopment of Devoy Barracks in Naas. 

This revised application, which could see the delivery of 219 social and affordable homes, takes on board the feedback from Kildare County Council and An Bord Pleanála following the LDA’s initial application in April 2021, which was originally rejected by APB.

It’s planned to construct 42 houses and 177 apartments.

Read more Kildare news

An Bord Pleanála inspector had concerns about the lack of sufficient vehicle parking included in the designs. 

The LDA has increased the provision of car-parking spaces and made a number of other amendments to the scheme layout in the proposed development.

The proposed development will also consist of over 10,000 sqm of public and communal open space.

John Coleman, CEO of the Land Development Agency, said: “Devoy Barracks is an important site for the region and has the potential to deliver over 200 affordable homes, a new childcare facility and significant public and communal open space. Input from local residents and those with past experience of the barracks have made an important contribution throughout the planning process, and we are grateful for their interest.”

Cllr Bill Clear told a Naas Municipal District meeting on May 10 that the views of councillors about strategic housing developments, which are decided by ABP, are not taken into account and added “we’re losing a huge amount of green space.”

Cllr Evie Sammon said that more parking spaces need to be provided.

The meeting also heard that residents of the nearby Arconagh estate have expressed concerns about use of a possible link between the two areas.

A decision is due by August 2 next.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media