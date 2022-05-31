Houses are planned for former Kildare hotel site

The then Ambassador Hotel in Kill
There has been criticism of the delay in providing houses in Kill.
Some 33 social housing units are earmarked for the site of the former Ambassador Hotel in Kill.
Local councillor Fintan Brett asked for updated information about the progress of the proposal.
The meeting was told that the plan will go to public consultation “in the coming weeks”. This should conclude in the final three months of 2022.
However work is not expected to start before April 2023.
“We have had this site since 2018; this is not good enough,” commented Cllr Brett.
