Kildare man allegedly found with €11,000 worth of cannabis

Naas Courthouse
A man allegedly found with €11,000 worth of cannabis appeared at Naas District Court.
Joseph Conroy, 21, whose address was given as 34 The Crescent, Pipers Hill, Naas, was prosecuted for having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply at an address at Woodlawn, Allenwood, on May 6 last.
Sgt Jim Kelly said it will be claimed that the drug was found in a house.
Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter to November 23.
