Driver with 59 convictions was disqualified when stopped in Kildare

A man found driving with no insurance or driving licence received custody terms at Naas District Court on May 11.

Patrick O’Donoghue, 31, whose address was given as 10 Cherryfield Way, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, was found driving without wither on November 3 last at the M7 Ladytown, Newbridge.

Sgt Jim Kelly stated that the defendant was stopped on the date. He also said that he had been previously disqualified for eight years and was also previously disqualified for six years and he was disqualified from driving at the time.

The court also heard that he has 59 previous convictions, including six for not having insurance and one for dangerous driving.

Most of the convictions related to road traffic related offences.

The defendant, who appeared by videolink, is serving a six months term.

Defending solicitor David Powderly said the defendant is apart from his wife and family and this is a source of stress for him because his wife has cancer and was diagnosed recently.

“His record is atrocious and he is paying for it now,” added the solicitor.

He asked that the defendant’s stay in prison not be prolonged.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed consecutive custody terms of six month and for months as well as an eight year driving ban.