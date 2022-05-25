BREAKING: Freak incident leads to emergency closure of Kildare courthouse in mid-session

A freak incident at Naas Courthouse this afternoon led to the regular court sitting being hastily abandoned in mid-session.

A piece of glass which formed part of one of the skylights fell to the ground, leaving small pieces of glass spread over part of the floor.

The incident happened at around 2pm in the foyer of the building and while both the District Court and the Circuit Court were taking place.

A small section of glass fell from the skylight and another piece, which was visibly shattered, stayed in the frame of the skylight.

Read more Kildare news

It was apparent that most of the skylight glass and structure remained intact but a small section of the foyer was cordoned off and a bench used by court attendees, legal representatives and gardaí was removed as a precaution against injury from glass.

It was not immediately clear what led to it.

It happened during the lunch break when very few people would have been on the premises and there were no reports of any injuries being sustained.

When the District Court resumed Judge Desmond Zaidan said he had been asked to “shut down the building” adding that thankfully nobody was injured.

The decision to abandon the sitting was made in consultation with the Courts Service, which provides administration and support services to all courts taking place in Ireland.

He indicated he was willing to continue but a decision was made to cut short the sitting.

It’s understood that repair work will take place today and if necessary overnight to ensure that the building will open tomorrow.

However, most of the cases which were not heard today were sent forward to December 7 with a small number of applications being adjourned to tomorrow (May 26).