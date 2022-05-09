BREAKING: €1.5m drugs arrest man due in Kildare court today

Naas Courthouse
A man arrested in relation to the seizure of €1.5m of suspected drugs is due to appear in court this afternoon.
The man, aged in his 20s, was also detained in relation to the discovery of €39,750 in cash on Saturday, May 7.
He is scheduled to appear before Naas District Court this afternoon, May 9.
Properties were searched in Newbridge in connection with the discovery.
