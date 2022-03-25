Could it be you? - Lotto ticket worth €33,181 remains unclaimed in Kildare

A Kildare Lotto player has yet to claim a Match 5 prize worth €33,181, it has been revealed.

National Lottery continue to appeal to players in the Naas area to check their old tickets ahead of April 8 deadline.

The ticket dates from the Saturday, January 8 draw and the winner has two weeks left to claim their prize.

The winning Lotto numbers for the Saturday 8th January 2022 draw were: 04, 08, 19, 35, 36, 41 and the bonus was 23.

“With just two weeks left to claim, we are eager to hear from the Kildare winner who now has a ticket worth €33,181. The lucky player scooped their prize in the January 8 draw after purchasing their ticket at Lidl Naas in Newhall Retail Park in Naas, Co. Kildare on the day of the draw," said a national lottery spokesperson.

"We are advising the winner to sign the back of their ticket and to make contact with our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie as soon as possible and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize. Don’t forget that ticketholders have 90 days from the draw date to claim their prize which means that close of business on Friday April 8 is the deadline for claiming this Match 5 prize.”