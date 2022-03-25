Stay away from Naas Hospital Emergency Department unless absolutely essential

Naas General Hospital is urging anyone who is considering attending the emergency department to only do so unless it is absolutely essential.

It issued a statement again today to state it is currently experiencing a very busy period with an increased number of people attending the emergency department.

"The hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department (ED). We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance. It is essential that we protect our emergency services for those who require emergency care. Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency," it said.

According to today’s INMO trolley watch, eight patients are waiting for a bed in the emergency department on trolleys.

If you have to attend the ED in an emergency situation it asked people to please

· ensure you wear a mask,

· practice social distancing and

· ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid