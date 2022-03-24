Sallins, Kildare, bypass works 'will be completed'

Kildare County Council says it is working to ensure that any outstanding works on the Sallins bypass will be completed.

This follows a query raised by Cllr Bill Clear about what needs to be done to complete the project.

He also asked if there are plans to install lighting on the route.

Cllr Clear claimed the cycle connection from the bypass to Osberstown is not complete and “there is no dishing on the ramp from the ring road to the canal”.

He told a Naas Municipal District meeting that lights are needed because “it’s not a rural road.”

Cllr Clear said it is similar to the Millennium link road and it is possible to put in lights which do not require cables to be laid.

“It’s pitch dark and people are using torches at night. It is not safe. To end up with no lighting is mad,” he said.

KCC official Pamela Pender reported that the bypass was deemed substantially complete on April 8 last. She added that the council is working to ensure that all remaining “non conformance reports, outstanding works and snagging items are closed out."

Some of the outstanding works relate to landowner accommodation works, sewer repairs on the link road scheduled for late March, landscaping works and additional road marking.

No public lighting is planned for the bypass.

The environmental impact statement for the project, which was approved by An Bord Pleanála, stated that lighting was not necessary given the rural nature of the surroundings and the predicted traffic flow.