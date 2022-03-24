Man prosecuted for Kildare theft has 93 previous convictions

A man prosecuted for theft on two occasions from the same supermarket has 93 previous convictions, Naas District Court heard on March 9.

Patrick Joyce, 27, whose address was given as 36 Kilshane Drive, Finglas, was prosecuted for theft at the Lidl store at Straffan Road, Maynooth, on December 5 last and January 12 last when €700 and €600 worth of goods were taken.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court that 24 of the previous convictions were for theft and the defendant received a nine months term in February 2022.

The court heard he is currently serving this term and the remainder of his convictions were under the Road Traffic Act and the defendant had previously been disqualified from driving for ten years.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant is going into drug rehab when his custody term expires because of heroin addiction “for many years.”

Ms Murphy added the defendant has been in and out of custody for years.

She said his father had died by suicide and he lost a niece and nephew but the defendant did not get bail to attend the funerals.

She said he has a child with cerebral palsy and he is now back with his wife.

“He has made an honest effort to stay drug free,” she added.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed consecutive six months custody terms.