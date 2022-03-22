BREAKING: Specialist garda negotiator called to Kildare house after barricading incident

Kerdiffstown House
A man barricaded himself into a room at a Kildare residential setting today.
It took place at Kerdiffstown House on the outskirts of Naas.
The premises is run by the Peter McVerry Trust, a housing and homeless charity.
The incident went on for about two hours before gardaí, including a specially trained negotiator, brought it to a peaceful end after two hours, at around 3pm.
It is understood that the man was aged in his late 30s.
"It was a serious enough incident and the man was very abusive," a garda spokesperson said.
The man was arrested at the scene and it's understood that nobody was seriously injured.
