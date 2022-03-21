Footpath construction works taking place across from Vista Clinic in Naas, Kildare County Council confirms

The Vista Primary Care campus
Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that footpath construction works will take place across from the Vista Clinic in Naas.
"Installation of street furniture and ancillary footpath construction works will take place at R411, Naas, Co Kildare; opposite the Vista Clinic" KCC said in a statement.
Works will take place from Monday, March 21 to Thursday, March 24 2022 (Subject to weather conditions).
Working hours each day will be from 8am to 6pm.
"Traffic Management will consist of parking spaces suspended and road narrows.
"Kildare County Council wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period," KCC added.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.