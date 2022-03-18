Sustainable transport projects will make Naas MD safer, quieter and less congested - according to Kildare councillor

Residents of Naas and surrounding areas will notice a reduction in traffic congestion and noise pollution in the coming years thanks to ongoing projects to improve walking and cycling infrastructure, according to a local councillor.

There are no less than 12 main projects in the pipeline for the Naas Municipal District that will make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists, by keeping them apart and safe from motorised transport, Cllr Bill Clear has said.

“The evidence from other countries is clear and unanimous, regardless of the size of the town, providing infrastructure for walkers and cyclists which enables people to get around urban areas without their cars improves the quality of life for everyone,” he said.

“The average urban street can handle 2,500 cars an hour, or 14,000 cyclists. Cycling infrastructure also brings increased prosperity to streets, with studies from around the world reporting between 30 and 40% increases in commercial activity for streets with cycling lanes.

“This is a sound investment in public safety, health and in general quality of life which is why countries which have invested in this kind of infrastructure keep investing once they see the benefits.”

The projects are as follows:

Kill to Johnstown greenway: A Part 8 scheme will be published later this year and construction will commence next year to connect to the Dublin Road scheme and Monread road scheme.

Kilcullen Road: This is the cycle and walking scheme from the roundabout at the ring road all the way to the new row junction of Mainstreet and Newbridge Road. Contracts will be issued to a builder in summer of this year and construction will commence in October 22.

Dublin Road: This scheme is broken up into two sections – the Ball to Blessington Road and Blessington Road to Poplar square. The first is now at the detailed design and it will then go to construction early next year. The second stage will go to part 8 public consultation followed by detailed design and construction.

Poplar Square: This will be a more permanent scheme by doing a design for the area and will go to public consultation part 8 later this year.

Newbridge Road: An Interim two-way cycle scheme on the northern side of the road is proposed from Kildare County Council offices out to the Bundle of Sticks roundabout. This is a temporary measure until a more permanent scheme is developed. This will the join the Naas to Newbridge scheme.

Naas to Newbridge: This is a two way cycle / walking urban greenway on the northern side of the dual carriageway connecting both of Kildare biggest towns.

Blessington Road: The construction that is currently in operation on the eastern side by Ballymore Homes has a condition of planning to construct footpaths from the site on both sides to the Friary Road junction.

Pedestrian Crossings: The pedestrian crossing around the town will be reviewed and updated to take into account pedestrian safety.

Cycle parking: Cycle parking will be installed in many areas around the town including Fair Green and at Swans on the Green.

Safe route to school: These are routes to school that will begin with an audit of all the schools and the aim of this is to persuade people to allow their children to walk and cycle to school.

Sallins Village: The Sallins village traffic management scheme will continue with raised table crossing at various points along the village to slow down traffic and encourage more vehicles to use the bypass when their destination is not Sallins. Consultants will be appointed to design a permanent scheme to make the village safer for all users.

Naas to Sallins Greenway: The Part eight public consultation will commence next month and will give us an idea on how the greenway will go from Carriage Road sports centre to the train station in Sallins. There will be bridges along the route to connect the greenway to housing estates and its aim is to encourage more trips to schools and stations by sustainable means of transport. It will then go to detailed design and then construction.

Monread Road: A scheme is being developed for this road as there is sufficient width to install the infrastructure. Consultants have been appointed and we will have a Part 8 public consultation soon.

Extra crossings are been looked at including across the Sallins road at the Sycamores, across the Wolf Tone street at FBD, across Dublin road from Urban café, across Friary road at Lawlors Hotel, from Poplar Square to Chapel lane, across Lough Bui on Kilcullen road, across entrance to Our Lady’s place and at Mill Lane junction on the Sallins Road.

Sallins Road: A planning submission was made by Springwood to construct houses adjacent to Naas Gaa. Cllr Clear made a submission on the planning file that a greenway be constructed on the inside of the trees and he is hopeful this will be constructed.