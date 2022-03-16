BREAKING: Traffic hold ups in Kildare following crash at motorway junction

The "big ball", Naas
There are traffic delays in the Naas area following a traffic accident at a roundabout late this afternoon outside the town.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place on the inside lane near the iconic "big ball" monument at Maudlins, at the end of Dublin Road.
A lorry tractor unit and an Audi car collided in the accident and gardaí arrived at the scene at 6pm.
Traffic movement at the busy roundabout was immediately confined to a single lane.
It's thought that nobody was seriously injured.
