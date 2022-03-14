Search

14 Mar 2022

Kildare man receives five month custodial sentence for speeding on the N7

Naas courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

14 Mar 2022 3:44 PM

A Naas District Court judge sentenced a man to five months in custody on Thursday, March 10.

Declan James McGowan, with an address at 135 Branswood, Blackparks, Athy, pleaded guilty to two speeding offences at the N7 near Castlewarden on April 5, 2020, at the Courthouse.

The 34-year-old told Judge Desmond Zaidan that he sped home to help his pregnant wife at an incident at home.

ardaí told the court that Mr McGowan had 28 previous convictions, three of which were for driving with no insurance, in addition to separate convictions for theft, assault, and threats to kill another person.

The judge also imposed a four year driving ban on Mr McGowan, in addition to the five month custodial sentence.

