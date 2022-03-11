Kildare man had €190,000 worth of cannabis - claim

Naas Courthouse
A man allegedly found with €192,000 worth of cannabis appeared at Naas District Court.
Jordan Lubrani, 28 , whose address was given as 15 Oak Glade Close, Craddockstown, Naas, is being prosecuted for possession of the drug for the purpose of sale or supply at Mountrice, Monasterevin, on March 27 last.
It was claimed at a court hearing on February 23 that he also had €570 worth of cocaine.
The court heard that a book of evidence had been served on the defendant.
Sgt Jim Kelly said it would be alleged that the defendant had the drug to sell and for his own use.
Judge Desmond Zaidan sent the matter forward for trial at Naas Circuit Court sittings in Drogheda on March 1.
