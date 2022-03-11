Overcrowding at County Kildare hospital today

Naas Hospital
There are 14 patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are eight patients on trolleys and, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are six patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital.
There are 79 patients on trolleys at Limerick University Hospital, the most overcrowded in the State today.
