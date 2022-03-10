15 patients on trolleys at Kildare's main hospital today

Naas General Hospital
Some 15 patients are being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today - which is the same as Tallaght University Hospital.
There are five patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
The figure for Portlaoise Hospital is four.
