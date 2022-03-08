No quick solution for Kildare contaminated water supply

There is little likelihood of a quick solution to the problems caused by a contaminated water supply at Kilteel, Naas.

A Kildare County Council meeting was told that while a number of solutions are being considered the best long term option is to connect those affected to the public main - though this could take 18 months to two years.

Cllr Fintan Brett told the meeting that a total of 55 families and seven other entities are using the water which has dangerously high levels of arsenic.

Cllr Brett also said that others may yet be affected because of the layout of the aquifer locally.

He said that it was the first time that arsenic has been found in the supply and he also said that the area is isolated enough for a helicopter to be required to rescue an ill person during the last major snowfall event.

KCC official Joe Boland said while the creation of another borehole to secure an alternative had not been ruled out, a public main connection will be time consuming and expensive.

“We are liaising with Irish Water and we’re looking at a number of options. This is new, we haven't had this problem before,” said Mr Boland.

He said water tankers are expensive (€1,000 per week according to Cllr Brett) and tanker water must be boiled.

Mr Boland also said the “primary responsibility rests with the scheme” adding that “we’re working with all the stakeholders.”

The case of the poisoning remains unknown.

Arsenic is naturally occurring but other reasons may lie behind what had happened in Kilteel.

Referring to the detail of tests, Mr Boland said these remain the property of the committee managing the scheme but if there are wider concerns those likely to be affected will be alerted.

According to Mr Boland because group water schemes are private entities test results are not for the public domain without permission

Arsenic testing takes place on a quarterly basis in addition to an additional three compliance monitoring samples taken three times a year.

KCC gets results from the city laboratory and when there is a problem, the HSE writes the “health advice” and sends it to the scheme trustees.

Apart from sampling the supply to check on quality, KCC investigates when water quality standards are breached and, in some cases, takes enforcement action.

The Environmental Protection Agency publishes treatment advice and guidance and checks the monitoring programmes operated by local authorities.

KCC has submitted a “pre connection enquiry application” to Irish Water to establish whether a connection to the public network is feasible in Kilteel and that information is not likely to be available until the end of May.

If its found to be feasible then either IW or the scheme committee will make a connection application to Irish Water.

This will provide details about the level of investment and works required to facilitate a connection.

In a report Mr Boland also said neither KCC nor the Department of Local Government is aware of new technologies which could be installed to address the problem - though this is still being investigated.

He also said while the council is not willing to provide tankers , this could be done out of the annual grant the scheme gets from the council.

KCC will continue to monitor all private group water schemes in the county as often as specified by EU regulations.

However no other scheme had recorded a worrying arsenic reading in 2021.

Mr Boland said that household wells and private wells are exempt from regulations and arsenic testing will be included as a test for any future well grant application received by KCC.

There are no levelated levels of arsenic in the Liffey catchment area near Kilteel.