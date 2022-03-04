Woman appears in Kildare after allegedly biting ex-partner

File image
A woman who allegedly bit her ex-partner appeared in Naas District Court on February 16.
The woman aged in her 40s and was prosecuted for assault and criminal damage on May 7 last at addresses in County Kildare.
Sgt Jim Kelly told the court the woman entered the property of her ex-partner and assaulted him by biting his arm, causing a mark.
It will also be claimed that she damaged his phone, added Sgt Kelly.
The injured party was wearing a tee shirt at the time and the bite caused a mark. A picture of the injury was handed to Judge Dasmond Zaidan.
The incident resulted in a small laceration said Sgt Kelly, adding the parties are known to each other and had a previous relationship.
Judge Zaidan adjourned the case to June 8.
