Woman had to fight off man's advances after being lured to apartment, it's claimed at Kildare court

A man facing allegations of sexual assault and false imprisonment had his case adjourned at Naas District Court on March 2.

The defendant cannot be named for legal reasons and the court heard that he responded “bullshit” when one of the allegations was put to him.

Detective Garda John Faherty told of charging the defendant that day.

Read more Kildare news

He said it would be claimed that the injured party was lured to his apartment between July 1 and July 31, 2021.

He showed the injured party to his room.

Det Gda Faherty said it is claimed the defendant was wearing a housecoat and the injured party could see his penis was getting erect.

He added he grabbed her breast through her clothing and then grabbed her breast underneath her clothing. He also said he tried to grab her by her vagina and she had to fight off his advances.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to March 9. He certified for a French translator to be assigned to the case.