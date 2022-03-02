Search

02 Mar 2022

Kildare community rallies behind Sallins woman organising Ukrainian aid collection

Kildare people who are horrified at the war have jumped into action

Sallins resident Magdalena Godzien pictured in Sallins Community Centre this week with goods collected from locals for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

02 Mar 2022 5:27 PM

Email:

senan.hogan@iconicnews.ie

A woman living in Sallins for the past 15 years is organising humanitarian aid to be sent to refugees fleeing over the Ukrainian border into Poland due to the invasion by Russia.

Mother-of-three Magdalena Godzien, as well as friends and neighbours, are gathering non-perishable foodstuffs as well as toiletries for hundreds of families fleeing the conflict.

Magdalena, who is from the town of Przemysl on the Polish/Ukraine border, has relatives in Ukraine and said she was desperate to help the plight of people fleeing the war.

The professional seamstress (36) told the Leader: “I was watching it on the TV and I decided I had to do something to help the people of Ukraine.

“I put the word out in Sallins and people have been dropping off goods at my house in Sallins Bridge.

“We will sort and pack all the products and put them into a lorry to travel to the Polish/Ukraine border.”

Items needed at the moment include goods for babies such as nappies, baby wipes, baby food in jars and toys.

Also required are tootbrushes, sanitary products for women, socks, duvets and pillows.

Magdalena added: “I know from talking to people in Sallins and across Kildare that they have been deeply affected by what is happening in Ukraine and they wanted to do something to help the Ukranian people.

“Irish people are standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine.”

Magdalena has urged anybody who can help to contact her at the ‘Ireland for Ukraine’ page on Facebook.

She added: “I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of people. I have met some very kind and helpful people.”

Magdalena has also contacted the mayor of her hometown in Poland who said he is very grateful for the assistance from Kildare.

