Four injured after Kildare canal bridge crash, court told

Four car occupants sustained injuries after a car was in collision with a large truck at Healy’s Bridge, near Prosperous, Naas District Court was told.

Before the court was Paul Melinca, 20, whsoe address was given as 122 Castledawson, Maynooth, was prosecuted for his driving at the location on December 21, 2020.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the car came over the bridge and hit the lorry and in his opinion there was room for one vehicle at a time.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said there were significant injuries as a result of the accident to the defendant and his three passengers.

The defendant sustained a dislodged vertabrae and he can't lift.

Read more Kildare news

The court heard that other injuries sustained by the car occupants were a cruciate ligament injury, concussion and a fractured jaw. One of the occupants sustained an injury when his teeth came through his lip.

Mr Kennelly said the defendant did not see the truck until it was too late.

He said the defendant, an apprentice electrician, just took his eye off the road.

The court was also told that personal injury claims are being brought and the incident will have an impact on the defendant’s insurance.

Mr Kennelly added the car occupants are friends of the defendant, who has no previous convictions.

“He’s a good guy, he had a momentary lapse of concentration.”

The court also heared that the car was completely written off and the truck driver was uninjured.

“It’s a miracle you’re alive,” said Judge Desmond Zaidan to the defendant after a picture of the aftermath of the accident was handed in.

He said the car occupants were all lucky to be alive adding the entire front of the car was pushed in.

He said it is apparent that the bridge can only take one vehicle at a time.

He said the authorities should provide information about the dangers of driving over bridges like this because it is expected that drivers will use common sense “and it doesn’t always happen.”

He said it was a serious accident and every driver must adjust their driving to road conditions.

He added the damage done to the car was “shocking” and he imposed a two year driving ban and a €1,000 fine.