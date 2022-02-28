Search

28 Feb 2022

More public dining areas and less parking spaces for town centre sites in Kildare

More public dining areas and less parking spaces for Naas town centre

The historic potato market site in Naas

Paul O'Meara

28 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

paul@leinsterleader.ie

There are to be more public dining areas created in Naas - at the expense of on street parking spaces.

There are proposals for five spaces at the Potato Market (near the Presbyterian church), along with two each at New Row, South Main Street, near Rustic and at North Main Street, near the Grá cafe.

The proposals emerged at a Naas Municipal District meeting, when councillors asked to be kept informed of these plans.

According to KCC official Mairéad Hunt there are enough cafes and restaurants in the proposed area, which will be reduce the requirement for chairs and tables to be provided.

This  will be done by converting car parking spaces into parklets - sidewalk extensions that provide space and amenity for people using the street.

