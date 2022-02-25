Kildare birthday celebration ended in a cell for the night

A man celebrating his birthday wound up in a garda cell and spent the night there.

Before Naas District Court on February 9 was Paul Murphy, 56, whose address was given as 107 Cherrywood Drive, Clondalkin, was prosecuted for a breach of the Public Order Act at Poplar Square, Naas on January 23 last.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the defendant was shouting at passers by and he ran towards the gardaí after they arrived, having been called.

He said the defendant shouted “I didn’t f…… do it” , “ f… off” and “f…… b…….” at the gardaí.

Sgt Jacob added that the defendant was highly intoxicated and he was detained by the gardaí.

Before that, added Sgt Jacob, he was given three of four chances to go home but be spent the night in a cell.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant has gone through a difficult break-up with his wife.

He said it was his birthday and he was upset because he didn’t get a telephone call from his kids, nor did he at Christmas.

He said the defendant was extremely frustrated.

Mr Kennelly described the defendant as “absolutely transmogrified” and was apologetic.

The defendant, who was accompanied by a friend, has a previous conviction for assault in 2018 which was dealt with by way of a community service order.

“You’re only making a fool of yourself,” said Judge Desmond Zaidan who imposed a €100 fine.