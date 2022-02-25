Search

25 Feb 2022

Kildare County Council announces that Mill Lane in Naas will be closed tomorrow

Pic: Kildare County Council

25 Feb 2022 5:02 PM

Mill Lane in Naas will be closed tomorrow, Kildare County Council (KCC) has said.

KCC said in a statement: "Mill Lane in Naas will be closed from 9 am to 1 pm tomorrow, Saturday, February 26 2022.

"This is to facilitate tree pruning in the areas marked pink on the map below.

"There will be no vehicular or pedestrian access while these works are ongoing.

KCC added that queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie, and offered its apologies for any inconvenience caused.

