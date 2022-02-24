Kildare pizza delivery man 'was set up to be robbed'

A pizza delivery man was set up to be robbed, it was claimed at Naas District Court on February 16.

Before the court was Stewart Wyse, 29, whose address was given as Apartment 3, Corbans Mill, Millbrook, Naas.

He is being prosecuted for robbery at Roseberry Stores, Newbridge on November 27 last and robbery at James’s Lane, Newbridge on November 20 and he appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan by videolink.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it will be outlined that on November 27 at Roseberry Stores two males armed with a screwdriver entered the premises and took cigarettes.

Referring to the November 20 incident, Sgt Kelly said a pizza delivery man was robbed after a blade was produced and the man was robbed of cash and his vehicle.

“It was a set up and he was robbed,” said Sgt Kelly.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said the case was going on for some time adding “we’re going into the third or fourth month.”

Mr Kennelly also said that another charge may be preferred before the matter is heard and the case was adjourned for a book of evidence.

Sgt Kelly said the book would not be ready by the adjourned date.

Remanding the defendant in custody to February 22, Judge Zaidan said the allegations are serious and the case is likely to be heard before a jury.

“I’ve never seen you looking so well because you’re not abusing youself with other issues,” he told the defendant