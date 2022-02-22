WUFF JUSTICE: Dog park mooted for Kildare amenity site

The possibility of a dog park being opened in the Naas area has surfaced again.

Dog parks are dedicated enclosed areas where people can bring their canine pets.

Replying to a query from Cllr Evie Sammon, KCC official Simon Wallace indicated that there is no policy in place for the delivery of dog parks - but the issue with opening one is identifying a suitable site.

He noted the only possible location in the immediate Naas area in Monread Park.

Read more Kildare news

“Another issue will be the ongoing maintenance of them, which will be required. Additional staff and financial resources will be required to facilitate this,” Mr Wallace told a Naas Municipal District meeting on February 8.

Cllr Sammon suggested that a dog park would be ideally suited to the Sallins amenity lands which will be developed.

“It’s not a residential area and it would be better than Monread Park,” said Cllr Sammon.

Another option, said Cllr Fintan Brett, would be the recreation lands at Kerdiffstown, which is also away from residential areas.

A pop up park opened in Monread Park on three Saturdays in the summer of 2018.

It offered a secure fenced area as well as a fun obstacle course.

The pop up parks were used to establish the level of interest in providing a more permanent facility for dogs and their owners in Monread Park.

The project cost about €5,000 and there was no charge to the public for turning up.

However, there were objections from residents in the area to a permanent arrangement.