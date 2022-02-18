Concern over condition of roads in Naas, Kildare following repair work

Naas
Roads repaired by contractors and utility companies in the Naas area must be restored to an appropriate standard.
Green Party councillor Colm Kenny has asked Kildare County Council to review its oversight and audit procedure to ensure that this is done.
He said two recent examples of roads works in the area are on the Woolpack Road, near Punchestown and at Rathasker Road.
According to Kildare County Council, road openings are licenced and contractors are required to reinstate the road in accordance with guidelines.
Currently there is a significant amount of road openings taking place in the Naas area including Irish Water and National Broadband Ireland projects.
KCC says defects are reported back to the contractor and are required to the rectified. Oversight is based on the resources available.
