Man driving at 173 km/h in Kildare was on his way to a Tinder date

A man found driving at 173 km/h was on his way to meet a woman, Naas District Court heard.

Before the court was Adam McNally, 35, whose address was given as 27 Lakelands, Criagavon, County Armagh.

He was prosecuted for dangerous driving on the M4 at Ballyvoneen, near Kilcock on the court sitting date, February 9.

Gda Daniel Murphy told of detecting the defendant driving at 173 km/h in a 120 km/h zone at around 12.35pm.

When stopped the defendant said he had met a girl on the Tinder dating app and came down to meet her.

The State did not object to an application to reduce the charge to careless driving.

Road conditions were dry and traffic volumes were moderate.

Defending solicitor Joe Coonan said the defendant was not concentrating on his driving and is very apologetic.

Mr Coonan added the defendant, who was driving a BMW car, had split up from his partner and “was back on the market”.

Referring to the imposition of a penalty, he also said he had €150 in his car and he is currently out of work.

Reducing the case to careless driving, Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a fine of €750 and adjourned the matter to allow for it to be paid.

He described the defendant’s actions as stupidity at the highest level and said he should meet people through friends instead.