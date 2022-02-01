Man who broke Covid-19 rules in Kildare was going fishing

A man who broke Covid-19 movement regulations was going fishing, Naas District Court heard.

Paul Somers, 34 , whose address was given as 16 Brookdale Drive, Rivervalley Swords, was prosecuted for breaching the Covid-19 travel restrictions on April 28 last at the M9, Old Kilcullen.

The court heard on January 5 that when he was going fishing to get out of the house.

Defending barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant had been in a serious motorcycle accident.

He was bed bound for 18 weeks and was out of work for 20 weeks.

“He was already in the house for 20 weeks and then the lockdown began. It had an impact on his mental health.”

And she added that he should not have been outside the 5 kilometre limit at the time.

Ms Murphy said that the defendant had €250 in court to donate to a charitable cause.

Commenting that the circumstances are very particular to the defendant, Judge Patricia Cronin accepted the donation and struck out the case.