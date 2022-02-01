Man who broke Covid-19 rules in Kildare was going fishing

File image
A man who broke Covid-19 movement regulations was going fishing, Naas District Court heard.
Paul Somers, 34 , whose address was given as 16 Brookdale Drive, Rivervalley Swords, was prosecuted for breaching the Covid-19 travel restrictions on April 28 last at the M9, Old Kilcullen.
The court heard on January 5 that when he was going fishing to get out of the house.
Defending barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant had been in a serious motorcycle accident.
He was bed bound for 18 weeks and was out of work for 20 weeks.
“He was already in the house for 20 weeks and then the lockdown began. It had an impact on his mental health.”
And she added that he should not have been outside the 5 kilometre limit at the time.
Ms Murphy said that the defendant had €250 in court to donate to a charitable cause.
Commenting that the circumstances are very particular to the defendant, Judge Patricia Cronin accepted the donation and struck out the case.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.