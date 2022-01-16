Pictures: Vigil for Ashling Murphy in Naas, Co Kildare

A vigil was held at the Harbour in Naas on Friday afternoon at 4pm in memory of murdered Tullamore schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.
PICTURES: ASHLING CONWAY
Naas Simon Leacy holds off the challenges during the AIB Leinster Gaa Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.