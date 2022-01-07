Search

07 Jan 2022

Kildare hotel security man alerts nearby gardaí to drink driver

Incident

Kildare hotel security man alerts nearby gardaí to drink driver

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A security man at a Naas hotel alerted the gardaí to a drink driver in the town.

Leanne Taylor, 40, whose address was given as 19 Dolmen Mews, Carlow, was prosecuted for driving with excess alcohol on October 4, 2019, at Newbridge Road.

Robert Tomaszewicz said he was doing security at a teenage disco in the Town House Hotel when he saw a car pull up opposite the hotel on Newbridge Road.

He said the car approached from the town centre and was driven by a female who spoke to two young males who said she was seeking directions to Carlow.

The witness then spoke to her and got a smell of alcohol.

Read more Kildare news

“In my opinion she was intoxicated,” he said, adding that he stopped the engine and signalled at a garda car which was being driven in the area.

He said he did not take the keys from the car but pressed a button to stop the engine.

Garda Mairéad Whitely said she was waved down shortly after 10pm and the defendant had the Mini Cooper car keys in her hand.

She could smell alcohol and she arrested the defendant, who later provided a sample which returned a reading of 99 micrograms of alcohol per 100 mililitres of breath.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said the woman is a mother of two and is not working.

She added that the defendant had come out of a toxic relationship.

She further added she was drinking at the time and has taken steps to turn her life around.

She also said the defendant has applied to study child psychology at DCU.

Judge Patricia Cronin imposed a three year driving ban with a €200 fine.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media