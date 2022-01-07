15 year old girl appears in Kildare court without her parents who are in custody or homeless

The mother of a 15 year old girl is homeless and her dad is in custody, Naas District Court heard on December 15.

The teen lives in a care setting and was before the court after breaking a vase and threatening to “slice” care staff members on July 17 last and for breaking an upstairs bedroom window in the building on August 7 last.

A garda told of arresting the teen, who can't be named because of her age, and charging her.

She said the girl remained silent and there was no objection to bail with conditions. She described the girl as vulnerable.

The girl is the eldest in her family and is attending a special school and hopes to undertake the Junior Cert next June.

The court was also told that because of absences the girl hasn’t been in mainstream education since sixth class.

The court also heard that the girls had been at a different school but that ceased because of behavioural results.

The defendant told the court that she hadn’t been allowed out.

“I can't get cannabis and without that I get angry,” the girl told the court.

She told the court she was aged 11 when she first took cannabis.

Judge Desmond Zaidan addressed the girl and said she would have to kick the habit and “you’ll be much better.”

He added: “You can do better than your parents. Anyone giving you weed is not your friend. I want to help you, I don't want to send you to jail. I don’t want you to cross the line between mischief and criminal activity.”

Adjourning the case to January 13, he also referred her to the probation service.

His bail conditions include a prohibition on consuming cannabis, threatening staff or damaging property.