Kildare violent disorder accused is granted bail

A man facing an allegation of violent disorder in Sallins appeared by videolink in Naas District Court on January 5.
John Coyne, 28, whose address was given as 23 Grove Heights, Robertstown, is one of three men charged with violent disorder and production of an article, contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, on December 8, at Castlefen, Sallins.
It’s claimed that articles were produced after a car was driven into the residential area.
Solicitor Tim Kennelly told the court that bail has been granted to the defendant in the High court and he understands that this will be taken up.
The defendant told the court that he would be released from detention that day.
Judge Patricia Cronin remanded the defendant in custody with consent to bail until January 19.
