06 Jan 2022

Woman's partner tells Kildare court he changed locks on family home

Broken ribs claim

Naas Courthouse

A man locked his ex-girlfriend and one of their children out of their house by changing the locks on the family home, it was claimed at Naas District Court on December 22.

The woman further claimed during the  court hearing that he is violent and aggressive and “he hit me loads of times.”

He also said he had pushed her on the night prior to the hearing.

She told the court that she already has a protection order and her partner is in denial.

“I thought he would change,” she told Judge Desmond Zaidan, adding that she has sustained broken ribs and a black eye.

Referring to the previous night, she said she was pushed against a freezer.

She said she is living in the box room of her parent’s home and she claimed that changing the locks in the famiy home is against the terms of the lease.

“He locked the door with me and one of the children outside. He wouldn’t let the other child out.”

The woman said she went to the garda station and he was arrested.

Judge Zaidan said he would adjourn the case to next September.

In the meantime he said would direct that the gardaí go to the  address and ask for a key for the front or back door which will be given to the woman.

