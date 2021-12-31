More info needed about disabled parking spaces in Naas

Evie Sammon
More information is needed about disabled parking spaces in Naas.
Local politician Cllr Evie Sammon wants a map of all disabled parking spaces to be made available.
The councillor has asked Kildare County Council to write to parking management company Apcoa requesting that a map of all disabled spaces be added to their app.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.