Overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
There are 21 patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital - significantly more than any other hospital in the eastern region, which includes Dublin.
The next most overcrowded facility in the eastern area is St Vincent's Hospital, where there is a dozen patients on trolleys.
At Tullamore Hospital there are 20 people on trolleys and the figure for Portlaoise Hospital is four.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.