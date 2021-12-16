Kildare hurley assault 'led to fractured skull'

File image
A man was allegedly assaulted with a hurley and suffered a fractured skull, Naas District Court heard on December 1.
Stephen Hannon, 33, whose address was given as 12 Anne Street, Prosperous, faces an allegation of assault at Brookes Mill, Prosperous, on March 2.
Garda Moloney told the court previously that when the gardaí arrived at the scene an assault had taken place and the suspect had blood on his pants.
The injured party had been taken to hospital.
Sgt Jim Kelly claimed that the defendant and injured party are known to each other.
Solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant disputes the evidence.
On December 1 Sgt Kelly claimed a number of items were damaged at the scene.
Judge Desmond Zaidan sent the matter forward for trial at the Circuit Court on January 11.
