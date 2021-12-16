Search

16 Dec 2021

Kildare hurley assault 'led to fractured skull'

Claim

Kildare hurley assault 'led to fractured skull'

File image

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A man was allegedly assaulted with a hurley and suffered a fractured skull, Naas District Court heard on December 1.

Stephen Hannon, 33, whose address was given as 12 Anne Street, Prosperous, faces an allegation of assault at  Brookes Mill, Prosperous, on March 2.

Garda Moloney told the court previously that when the gardaí arrived at the scene an assault had taken place and the suspect had blood on his pants.

The injured party had been taken to hospital.

Read more Kildare news

Sgt Jim Kelly claimed that the defendant and injured party are known to each other.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant disputes the evidence.

On December 1 Sgt Kelly claimed a number of items were damaged at the scene.

Judge Desmond Zaidan sent the matter forward for trial at the Circuit Court on January 11.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media