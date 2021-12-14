Talks taking place to secure land for Naas Courthouse expansion

Naas Courthouse
Negotiations are taking place with a view to securing land in Naas town centre to be used for an extension to Naas Courthouse.
However a deal has not yet been concluded.
A spokesperson for the Courts Service said that the service is “currently in negotiations” to buy a site adjacent to the existing building and added there is unlikely to be any further information until all of the formalities of any sale are concluded.
In October, the Courts Service chief executive officer Angela Denning said the building, built in 1807, will remain the key courthouse for County Kildare.
Ms Denning also said that it “will be upgraded and expanded on its original site.”
There had been speculation that the building would be shut down and a new facility built elsewhere, possibly at Millennium Park or even another town.
Naas Mayor Seamie Moore said he believes that the courthouse should remain as it is and be expanded - rather than embarking on a new building project.
“It is an historical and classical building,” said Cllr Moore.
James Lawless TD also favoured the existing structure instead of a new build. He said the regular court sittings brought some business to the town centre.
He added: “We’ve all seen various buildings closing in the town centre and I would not like to see a centre of activity like this taken out of town.”
